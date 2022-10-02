 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

