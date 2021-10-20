This evening's outlook for Opelika: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
