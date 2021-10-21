For the drive home in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
