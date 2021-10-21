Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.