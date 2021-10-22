 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

