Opelika's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
