Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a comfortabl…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Periods of t…