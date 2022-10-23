Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.