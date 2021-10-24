 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert