This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
