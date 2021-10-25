This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
