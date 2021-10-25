 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert