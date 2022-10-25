Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Showers with the chance of some thunder during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.