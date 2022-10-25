Opelika's evening forecast: Showers with the chance of some thunder during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
