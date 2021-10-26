 Skip to main content
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

