This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
