Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is sho…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. O…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a h…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…