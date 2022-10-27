Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
