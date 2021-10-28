This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
