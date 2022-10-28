 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

