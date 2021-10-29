This evening in Opelika: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
