This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
