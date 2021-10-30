Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.