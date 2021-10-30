 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert