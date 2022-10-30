For the drive home in Opelika: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Opelika's evening forecast: Showers with the chance of some thunder during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low near 5…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is t…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to r…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll s…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks li…