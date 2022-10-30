 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Opelika: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert