 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert