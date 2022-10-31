 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

