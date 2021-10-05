Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.