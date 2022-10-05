For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
