This evening's outlook for Opelika: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
