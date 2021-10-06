Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.