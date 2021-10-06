 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert