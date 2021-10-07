Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Beware of water on Highway 280 toward Phenix City; Lee County under flash flood watch through Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Lee County, which will be in effect until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
