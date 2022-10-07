Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to r…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. E…
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for hi…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a ba…
Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls…