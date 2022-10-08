Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
