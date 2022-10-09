This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
