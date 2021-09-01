 Skip to main content
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

