For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
