Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

