This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hous…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low …
This evening in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast cal…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds lig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likel…
This evening in Opelika: A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Fri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We w…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 34% chanc…