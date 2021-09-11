This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
