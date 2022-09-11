Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.