 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert