This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
