Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
