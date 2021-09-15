This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
