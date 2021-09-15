 Skip to main content
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

