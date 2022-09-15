This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. There is a 53% chance of…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Most likely, th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likel…
This evening in Opelika: A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Fri…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorr…
This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to re…
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Thursday. The forecast c…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.