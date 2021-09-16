Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Opelika folks s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 …
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.