Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.