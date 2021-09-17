Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.