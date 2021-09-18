 Skip to main content
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

