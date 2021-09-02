Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.