This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
As Tropical Storm Fred heads toward Lee County from the Florida Panhandle, Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith urges re…
