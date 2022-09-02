This evening's outlook for Opelika: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
