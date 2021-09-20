This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
