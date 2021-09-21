 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert