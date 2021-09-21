Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
