 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert