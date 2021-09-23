This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
