This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
