For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Thursday. Tem…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 th…