Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

