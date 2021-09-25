Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's …
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Ope…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's fo…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…